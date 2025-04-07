Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,055 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $45,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,341,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PNW. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW opened at $91.15 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

