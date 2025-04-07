Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,229,863 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,229,863 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Suncor Energy worth $64,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $5,140,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 282,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 24,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 9.8 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

