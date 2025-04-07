Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.09% of SL Green Realty worth $48,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,594,000 after purchasing an additional 564,822 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in SL Green Realty by 50.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,913,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,777,000 after buying an additional 977,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,001,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,990,000 after acquiring an additional 159,870 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 807,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,866,000 after acquiring an additional 101,691 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,047.60. This trade represents a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 632.38, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 3,862.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

