Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,747 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.22% of Sandstorm Gold worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAND. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE SAND opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 139.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SAND. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

