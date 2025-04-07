Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Boosted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073,915 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,761,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,592,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after buying an additional 182,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,564,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 328,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,469,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after buying an additional 85,288 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $33.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

