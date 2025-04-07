Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 434797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF
About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
