Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 434797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

