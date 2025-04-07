Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Elgethun Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 194.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,606 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.15% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $19.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $23.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

