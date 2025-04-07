Sean Desmond Sells 7,880 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Desmond sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $164,376.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,733.42. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $164,108.40.

Shares of NCNO opened at $21.45 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.17, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in nCino by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

