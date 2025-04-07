SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
LEDS opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.96. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.94.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 81.97% and a negative net margin of 41.41%.
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
