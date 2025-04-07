SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

LEDS opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.96. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 81.97% and a negative net margin of 41.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SemiLEDs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs Co. ( NASDAQ:LEDS Free Report ) by 212.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of SemiLEDs worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

