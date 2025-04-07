Sepio Capital LP Has $426,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $16,893,010,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,808,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,606,291,000 after purchasing an additional 810,907 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,897,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,236,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

AVGO stock opened at $146.29 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $687.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.57 and its 200 day moving average is $196.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.46%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 697,976 shares of company stock valued at $127,336,102. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

