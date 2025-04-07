Sepio Capital LP Has $663,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 121.3% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock opened at $225.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.48 and a 200-day moving average of $228.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $5,259,037.11. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,355,220.52. This trade represents a 29.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

