Sepio Capital LP Sells 638 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Shell by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Shell by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 122,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shell from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shell from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.10.

Shell Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $64.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $193.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

