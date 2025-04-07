Serum Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.86 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $236,082.68 worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a cryptocurrency on Solana and Ethereum blockchains, known for its interoperability in DeFi. It can be converted into MegaSerum (MSRM) with 1 million SRM tokens. SRM is deflationary, with trading fees used to buy and burn tokens. It’s part of Project Serum, a DeFi ecosystem on Solana, featuring the Serum DEX for cross-chain swaps. SRM contributes to governance, staking for validator nodes, and reducing trading fees. SRM is used for staking, operating validator nodes on Serum DEX, and receiving reduced trading fees. It also plays a role in the DEX’s governance.”

