Shadow Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $930,522.56 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Shadow Token token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Shadow Token has a market cap of $16.67 million and approximately $930,522.56 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 169,058,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,721,893 tokens. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @genesysgo. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shdwdrive.com.

Shadow Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadow Token (SHDW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shadow Token has a current supply of 169,058,196 with 161,712,337.6341689 in circulation. The last known price of Shadow Token is 0.10082736 USD and is down -18.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $801,075.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shdwdrive.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

