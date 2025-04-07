Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of SHAK opened at $78.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.77. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $72.98 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 341.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,349,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,613,000 after buying an additional 292,348 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 217,493 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,756,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after acquiring an additional 134,475 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

