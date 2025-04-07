Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,930 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 5.9 %

SCHB opened at $19.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

