Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 7.9% of Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,479,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.31.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

