Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 4.7 %

IWO opened at $232.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.03. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.22 and a 52 week high of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.