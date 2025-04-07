Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Invests $8.54 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.7% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $146.88 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $761.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

