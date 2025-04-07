Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Arvinas worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.30. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Arvinas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arvinas from $48.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $150,724.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,911.91. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $523,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,353,065.60. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,230 shares of company stock valued at $769,402 over the last 90 days. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

