Sit Investment Associates Inc. Invests $423,000 in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 174.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $67.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

