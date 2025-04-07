Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 3,279 Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,983 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.