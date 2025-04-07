SmartFi Price Tops $0.0299 on Major Exchanges (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. SmartFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $1.47 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartFi has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One SmartFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

