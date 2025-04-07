Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 201 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Realty Income by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,656,000 after buying an additional 166,178 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,937,000 after acquiring an additional 74,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 328.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

