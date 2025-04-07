Smith Moore & CO. Acquires New Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

