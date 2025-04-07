Smith Moore & CO. Sells 501 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SMBC opened at $47.44 on Monday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 17.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In related news, Director Douglas Bagby sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $413,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,680. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SMBC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.