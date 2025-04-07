Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.76 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 553468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 312.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,057.90. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smurfit Westrock

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $5,252,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,039,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,049,000 after buying an additional 500,699 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

