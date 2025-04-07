SolvBTC Price Tops $76,769.13 on Major Exchanges (SOLVBTC)

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. SolvBTC has a market cap of $1,612.15 billion and $8.50 million worth of SolvBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolvBTC token can currently be bought for about $76,769.13 or 1.00212953 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SolvBTC has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76,481.01 or 0.99836844 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About SolvBTC

SolvBTC was first traded on April 30th, 2021. SolvBTC’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. SolvBTC’s official website is solv.finance. SolvBTC’s official Twitter account is @solvprotocol.

Buying and Selling SolvBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “SolvBTC (SolvBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SolvBTC has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 16,104.02473607 in circulation. The last known price of SolvBTC is 76,685.71067055 USD and is down -8.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $4,167,777.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solv.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolvBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolvBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolvBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

