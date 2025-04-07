Soundwatch Capital LLC Buys 503,129 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 106.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,129 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 60.7% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $573,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $507.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $585.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $485.19 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

