Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $225,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO James Kevin Symancyk bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This represents a 42.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cfra Research upgraded Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -168.42%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

