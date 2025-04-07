Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Sells 2,524 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,602,000 after purchasing an additional 697,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $136,974,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,707,000 after acquiring an additional 592,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,956,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,367,000 after acquiring an additional 99,591 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Trading Down 4.2 %

CLH stock opened at $190.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.52 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

Get Our Latest Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.