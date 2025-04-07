SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.17 and last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 19339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
