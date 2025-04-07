SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.17 and last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 19339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 99,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.