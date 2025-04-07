SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,090,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16,156.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 917,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,615,000 after buying an additional 911,686 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,529,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 571,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 97,401 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 320,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $73.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.12. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

