STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Cap Hits $136.28 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $136.28 million and approximately $146,854.07 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

