Status (SNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $80.14 Million

Status (SNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Status has a total market cap of $80.14 million and $19.70 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00003841 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,998,805,812 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 3,998,805,811.58884832 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02033547 USD and is down -5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $14,304,319.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

