StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.84. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

