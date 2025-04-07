StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.84. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Enservco Company Profile
