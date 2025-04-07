StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 3.0 %

EVOK stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 308.49% and a negative net margin of 71.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOK Free Report ) by 163.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,945 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 9.95% of Evoke Pharma worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

