StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Trading Down 3.0 %
EVOK stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.30.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 308.49% and a negative net margin of 71.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke Pharma
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.