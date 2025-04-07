Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,943 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 8,318 shares.The stock last traded at $3.14 and had previously closed at $3.80.
The company has a market cap of $737.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $152.86 million during the quarter.
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.
