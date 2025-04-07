Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $43.86 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 289.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,047 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $43,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. This trade represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. The trade was a 5.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,001 shares of company stock valued at $39,362,831. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

