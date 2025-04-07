Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 155.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,534 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,723,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,662,000 after buying an additional 149,181 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 419,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 161,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,211,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after purchasing an additional 921,134 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UCON opened at $24.78 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

