Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,855,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $41.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

