Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,623,000 after purchasing an additional 678,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,875,000 after purchasing an additional 335,483 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,435,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $125.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $123.10 and a 52-week high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.8184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

