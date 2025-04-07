Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $244.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.19. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.9396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.