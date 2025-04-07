Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,423 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,423 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 262,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after buying an additional 78,521 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

