Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after purchasing an additional 410,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after buying an additional 965,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after acquiring an additional 529,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $2,375,439,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,878,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,080,000 after acquiring an additional 106,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.73.

General Electric Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $166.76 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $146.78 and a 52-week high of $214.21. The stock has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.56 and its 200-day moving average is $187.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

