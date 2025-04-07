Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.47. 271,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $556.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,506. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,302. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

