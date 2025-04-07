T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 43514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.73 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,466.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

