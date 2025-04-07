Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $13.83 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.