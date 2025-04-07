TFI International (TSE:TFII) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$132.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$178.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TFI International from C$193.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$180.14.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$113.02 on Friday. TFI International has a one year low of C$102.57 and a one year high of C$220.93. The company has a market cap of C$6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$145.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$179.15.

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 15,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$185.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,785,967.73. Also, Director William T. England bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$130.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$392,577.90. Insiders have bought a total of 23,128 shares of company stock worth $3,798,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

