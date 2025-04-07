The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,879 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of The Carlyle Group worth $55,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,610,000 after acquiring an additional 71,854 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.